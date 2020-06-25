Cardinal Health Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CAH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.42, changing hands as low as $51.27 per share. Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $39.0508 per share, with $60.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.50. The CAH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

