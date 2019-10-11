Cardinal Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CAH

In trading on Friday, shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.14, changing hands as high as $47.55 per share. Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAH's low point in its 52 week range is $41.03 per share, with $58.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.32.

