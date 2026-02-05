Cardinal Health Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Up 3.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 to a range of $10.15 to $10.35 per share from prior forecast of at least $10.00 per share.

On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CAH is trading on the NYSE at $213.98, up $7.05 or 3.41 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

