Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

May 01, 2025 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $8.05 to $8.15 per share from prior forecast range of $7.85 to $8.00 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Cardinal Health anticipates double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth, despite the evolving macro environment conditions.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.