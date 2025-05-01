Cardinal Health Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $8.05 to $8.15 per share from prior forecast range of $7.85 to $8.00 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Cardinal Health anticipates double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth, despite the evolving macro environment conditions.

