Cardinal Health Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 to a range of $7.75 to $7.90 per share from prior forecast range of $7.55 to $7.70 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.