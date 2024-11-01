Cardinal Health Boosts Earnings Despite Revenue Drop

An announcement from Cardinal Health ( (CAH) ) is now available.

Cardinal Health reported a 4% drop in first-quarter revenue to $52.3 billion, yet saw a 12% rise in non-GAAP operating earnings to $625 million, driven by strong growth in its Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment. Despite the decrease in overall revenue, excluding a significant contract expiration, earnings were buoyed by increased sales in specialty pharmaceuticals and a successful COVID-19 vaccine distribution earlier in the season. This performance led to an upward revision of the fiscal 2025 EPS guidance, reflecting the company’s confidence in its strategic execution and value creation for shareholders.

