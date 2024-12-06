Cardinal Health awarded $9B Defense Logistics Agency contract modification

Cardinal Health (CAH) has been awarded a maximum $9B modification exercising the third 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract with three 30-month option periods. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies in support of the medical surgical prime vendor Generation V program. Locations of performance are throughout the continental U.S., with a June 6, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.

