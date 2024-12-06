Cardinal Health awarded $9B Defense Logistics Agency contract modification

Cardinal Health (CAH) has been awarded a maximum $9B modification exercising the third 30-month option period of a 30-month base contract with three 30-month option periods. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide ordering and distribution of consumable, commercial, brand name and generic medical surgical supplies in support of the medical surgical prime vendor Generation V program. Locations of performance are throughout the continental U.S., with a June 6, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CAH:
- Cardinal Health assumed with an Outperform at Mizuho
- Cardinal Health price target raised to $125 from $110 at Jefferies
- Cardinal Health Expands with $2.9 Billion Fundraising
- Cardinal Health Expands with Strategic Acquisitions
- Cardinal Health announces strategic acquisitions to its portfolio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.