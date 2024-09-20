Cardinal Health Agrees To Acquire Integrated Oncology Network For $1.115 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Friday, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) announced its agreement to acquire Integrated Oncology Network or ION for $1.115 billion in cash.

The independent oncology network operates in 10 states with over 50 locations and more than 100 providers.

The goal of this acquisition is to incorporate ION's extensive network into Navista, Cardinal Health's oncology practice alliance. Additionally, ION's practices will gain access to Navista's advanced analytics tools, which utilize artificial intelligence and the expertise of Specialty Networks' PPS Analytics and SoNaR technology solutions.

The acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on adjusted earnings per share within 12 months of completion.

