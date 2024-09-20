News & Insights

Markets
CAH

Cardinal Health Agrees To Acquire Integrated Oncology Network For $1.115 Bln In Cash

September 20, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) announced its agreement to acquire Integrated Oncology Network or ION for $1.115 billion in cash.

The independent oncology network operates in 10 states with over 50 locations and more than 100 providers.

The goal of this acquisition is to incorporate ION's extensive network into Navista, Cardinal Health's oncology practice alliance. Additionally, ION's practices will gain access to Navista's advanced analytics tools, which utilize artificial intelligence and the expertise of Specialty Networks' PPS Analytics and SoNaR technology solutions.

The acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on adjusted earnings per share within 12 months of completion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.