Cardinal Health a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.4% Yield (CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Cardinal Health, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.72% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $368,146,958 worth of CAH shares.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Cardinal Health, Inc. is $1.9632/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/31/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CAH, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

CAH operates in the Drugs & Pharmaceuticals sector, among companies like Pfizer Inc (PFE), and AbbVie Inc (ABBV).

