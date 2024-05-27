Cardinal Energy Expands Credit for Future Growth

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) has released an update.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. has boosted its financial flexibility by increasing its credit facilities from $155 million to $200 million and extending the maturity date to May 31, 2026. This financial restructuring, including the addition of a new lender, the Business Development Bank of Canada, will support Cardinal’s capital projects, notably its innovative steam-assisted gravity drainage project in Reford, aimed at enhancing long-term sustainability.

