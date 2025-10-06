Cardinal Capital Dumps 923K SONY Shares Worth $24.8 Million

Key Points

Sold 923,405 shares of Sony Group Corporation; estimated transaction value of approximately $24.83 million based on the average price for the quarter

Trade represented 0.9% of 13F reportable AUM as of 2025-09-30

Post-trade stake: 613,445 shares worth $17.66 million as of 2025-09-30

The position now represents 0.65% of AUM as of 2025-09-30, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 3, 2025, Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) by 923,405 shares during the third quarter of calendar year 2025. The transaction was estimated at $24.83 million based on the period’s average share price. The fund’s remaining holding in the company stood at 613,445 shares, valued at $17.66 million as of Sept. 30 2025.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction, reducing the Sony position to 0.65% of reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing, priced as of September 30, 2025:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) : $156.46 million (5.80% of AUM)

: $156.46 million (5.80% of AUM) Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) : $152.47 million (5.65% of AUM)

: $152.47 million (5.65% of AUM) Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) : $149.40 million (5.50% of AUM)

: $149.40 million (5.50% of AUM) Brookfield (NYSE:BN) : $148.58 million (5.50% of AUM)

: $148.58 million (5.50% of AUM) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) : $146.45 million (5.40% of AUM)

As of October 2, 2025, Sony shares were priced at $28.08, Sony shares were up 47.9% over the prior year as of October 2, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 27.4 percentage points during the same period

Company overview

Metric Value Price $30.12 Market Capitalization $175.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $83.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.8 billion

Company snapshot

Offers consumer electronics, gaming consoles, music, movies, television content, image sensors, semiconductors, and financial services as core products and services.

Generates revenue through the sale of hardware, digital content, network services, entertainment production, and financial products across global markets.

Serves a diverse customer base—including consumers, businesses, and industrial markets worldwide—with a strong presence in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Sony Group Corporation is a global leader in consumer electronics, entertainment, and technology solutions, operating at scale with over 113,000 employees and a broad international footprint. The company operates across hardware, content, and network services, generating diversified revenue streams.

Foolish take

Sony's stock has been soaring recently. It's up by 57.4% over the last year (as of Oct. 7), reflecting fantastic results in three of Sony's largest business divisions.

In the first quarter, reported on August 7, game and network services posted a 72% year-over-year revenue jump and 83% stronger operating income. The music segment posted 23% sales growth and a 7% operating income boost. Imaging and sensing solutions reported 55% higher sales and 18% stronger operating profit.

Management lowered the full-year operating income guidance by approximately $500 million, accounting for the impact of American import tariffs. Sony is taking the edge off this hit by moving the production of America-bound products to lower-tariff sites. The tariff-dodging effort should be complete in the first half of fiscal year 2026, which falls at the end of December.

Cardinal Capital's recent sales locked in Sony's market gains, while leaving a substantial holding to take advantage of further gains. It's a prudent profit-taking move, given the unpredictable nature of financial results in consumer-facing entertainment services.



