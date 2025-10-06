Cardinal Capital Dumps 44K Brookfield Shares Worth $3 Million

Key Points

Reduced stake by 44,619 shares; estimated trade value of ~$2.97 million based on the average price for Q3 2025

Transaction represents 0.1% of 13F reportable assets under management

Brookfield remains 4.3% of AUM, the fund's 4th-largest holding

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. disclosed the sale of 44,619 shares of Brookfield Corporation(NYSE:BN), a $2.92 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, in its SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 03, 2025, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold 44,619 shares of Brookfield Corporation during the third quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average share price during the period, was $2.92 million. After the trade, the fund reported holding 2,164,145 shares of Brookfield, valued at $148.58 million.

What else to know

This sale lowered the Brookfield position to 4.3% of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing, as of September 30, 2025:

NYSE:GIL: $156.46 million (4.5% of AUM)

NYSE:SU: $152.47 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSE:MFC: $149.40 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSE:BN: $148.58 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSE:CM: $146.45 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of October 6, 2025, shares were priced at $68.09 and were up 29% over the past 12 months as of that date, outperforming the S&P 500 by 11 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $77.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.9 billion Dividend Yield 0.51% Price (as of market close October 6, 2025) $68.09

Company Snapshot

Brookfield offers alternative asset management and real estate investment management services, focusing on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, and venture capital investments.

The company operates a dual model, investing its own capital alongside third-party funds.

Brookfield serves institutional and retail clients globally, targeting large-scale investors seeking exposure to real assets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

Foolish take

Institutional investors buy and sell stocks for a variety of reasons. In the case of this recent sale of Brookfield stock, it's safe to say this transaction doesn't say much about Cardinal Capital's conviction in the company. The sale of $2.9 million worth of stock represents less than 1% of the company's assets under management. Brookfield remains a top 5 holding, suggesting it's still a business that Cardinal feels positively about.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution.

13F Reportable Assets: Investment holdings that institutional managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in U.S. equity assets.

Alternative Asset Management: Investment management focused on non-traditional assets like real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and hedge funds.

Quarterly Average Pricing: The average price of a security over a specific three-month reporting period.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark index or comparable investment.

Dual Model: An investment approach where a firm invests both its own capital and clients' funds in the same assets.

Institutional Clients: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or endowments that invest large sums of money.

Real Assets: Physical or tangible assets like real estate, infrastructure, or commodities, as opposed to financial assets.

Private Equity: Investments made directly into private companies or buyouts of public companies, often to restructure or grow them.

Venture Capital: Financing provided to early-stage, high-potential growth companies in exchange for equity or ownership stake.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

