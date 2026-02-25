Cardiff Oncology Reports Full Year 2025 Results And Provides Business Update

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting PLK1 inhibition, announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided a business update highlighting progress in its lead program, Onvansertib, for RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Full Year 2025 Results

Royalty revenues were $0.6 million, compared to $0.7 million in 2024. Total operating expenses were $49.6 million, essentially flat versus $49.3 million in 2024.

Net loss was $45.9 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to a net loss of $45.5 million, or $0.95 per share, in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $58.3 million at year. The company expects this cash position to fund operations into the first quarter of 2027.

Business Update

•Cardiff reported positive data from the randomized Phase 2 CRDF-004 trial in first-line RAS-mutated mCRC. The 30 mg Onvansertib+ FOLFIRI/bev arm achieved an objective response rate of 72.2%, compared to 43.2% across combined standard-of-care arms.

•Progression-free survival also improved significantly, with no added toxicity observed.

•Based on these results, Cardiff plans to advance the 30 mg dose of Onvansertib with FOLFIRI/bev into a registrational program, with detailed data and regulatory plans expected in the first half of 2026.

•Additional investigator-sponsored data in chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia (CMML) presented at ASH 2025 showed preliminary efficacy in approximately 40% of patients.

Leadership Update

In January 2026, Cardiff announced executive changes to support late-stage development. Mani Mohindru, PhD was appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, while Brigitte Lindsay was promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. The company has initiated a search for a permanent CEO and CFO.

CRDF has traded between $1.48 and $4.86 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's session at $1.70, up 8.97%.

