Cardiff Oncology publishes onvansertib combination data in journal

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) announced the publication of data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating onvansertib in combination with Folfiri and bevacizumab for the second-line treatment of KRAS mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, or mCRC, in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Oncology, the flagship publication of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO. The results of the published Phase 2 clinical trial treating patients with KRAS-mutant mCRC demonstrated that onvansertib combined with FOLFIRI and bev was well-tolerated and revealed a greater clinical benefit in bev-naive patients compared to bev-exposed patients. In addition, the company showed the underpinnings of this clinical finding using preclinical models which demonstrated onvansertib inhibited the hypoxia pathway and exhibited robust antitumor activity in combination with bev through the inhibition of angiogenesis. Based on these findings, Cardiff Oncology initiated CRDF-004, a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial of onvansertib in combination with SoC for the first-line treatment of patients with RAS mutant mCRC. The company anticipates releasing initial data from the CRDF-004 trial in the second half of 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRDF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.