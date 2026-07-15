Cardiff Oncology Prices $10 Mln Registered Direct Offering; Shares Fall 27% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced entering into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of 8.57 million shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants in a registered direct offering at a price of $1.05 per share. In addition, certain investors of the company have entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 0.73 million shares of common stock and accompanying warrants at a price of $1.435 per share in a concurrent private placement.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $10 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.31 per share, become exercisable after required waiting periods and shareholder approval, and expire five and one-half years after the initial exercise date.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. will act as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

CRDF closed Tuesday's trade down 2.96% at $1.31. In the pre-market, shares are trading down 27.56% at $0.94.

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