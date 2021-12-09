Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) up 18%, but insiders are still down 22% after purchasing US$695k of stock last year

Insiders who purchased US$695k worth of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 18% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$152k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cardiff Oncology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gary Pace for US$203k worth of shares, at about US$6.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.12 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Cardiff Oncology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$7.84. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CRDF Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Insiders at Cardiff Oncology Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Cardiff Oncology insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$397k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Cardiff Oncology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.3m worth of Cardiff Oncology stock, about 1.7% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cardiff Oncology Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cardiff Oncology stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Cardiff Oncology (including 2 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

