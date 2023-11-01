Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Price Target Increased by 15.91% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an increase of 15.91% from the prior estimate of 7.48 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 710.28% from the latest reported closing price of 1.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiff Oncology. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 12.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDF is 0.00%, a decrease of 61.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.09% to 6,031K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDF is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,286K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 722K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 591K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 381K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDF by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 311K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDF by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Cardiff Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with the singular mission of developing new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Its goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. The company is developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. Its clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to enable assessment of patient response to treatment. Cardiff has three clinical programs that have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of onvansertib: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A new Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is planned for initiation in the first half of 2021.

