Cardiff Oncology To Announce New Data On Onvansertib In Colorectal Cancer Trial Tomorrow

(RTTNews) - Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is expected to share additional clinical data from its ongoing CRDF-004 trial on July 29, 2025.

CRDF-004 is a phase II trial evaluating the company's drug candidate, Onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics as a 1st line treatment of patients with a RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. In this study, patients are being randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to either 20mg of Onvansertib plus SoC, 30mg of Onvansertib plus SoC, or SoC alone. The SoC consists of FOLFIRI plus Bevacizumab or FOLFOX plus Bevacizumab.

According to the initial results from the randomized phase II CRDF-004 trial, reported in December 2024, the objective response rate (ORR) was 64% in the 30mg Onvansertib dose arm versus 33% ORR in the control arm. In the 20mg Onvansertib dose arm, the ORR was 50%. The drug candidate was well tolerated at both doses.

As of this writing, CRDF is at $3.91, down 1.51%.

