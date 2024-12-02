News & Insights

CardieX Limited Expands Share Offering on ASX

December 02, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

CardieX Limited is set to increase its market activity with the announcement of 2,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move may attract investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare technology sector, where CardieX operates. The company’s recent activities reflect its strategic efforts to expand its financial reach and investor base.

