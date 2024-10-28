News & Insights

CardieX Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

CardieX Limited (AU:CDX) has released an update.

CardieX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, in Millers Point, NSW. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or appoint a proxy if they cannot attend in person. The company emphasizes its commitment to reducing paper usage by promoting paperless communication.

