Cardiac Imaging co, founder agree to pay $85 mln over fraud claims

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 10 (Reuters) - An Illinois-based medical imaging company and its chief executive officer have agreed to pay nearly $85.5 million to settle civil claims by federal prosecutors that they paid kickbacks to cardiologists in exchange for referrals.

Cardiac Imaging has agreed to pay $75 million, while Sam Kancherlapalli has agreed pay $10.48 million, the U.S. Justice Department and the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Alamdar Hamdani, announced on Tuesday. It is the largest-ever civil settlement under the federal False Claims Act in that district, which includes Houston, prosecutors said.

"Patients deserve care based on their medical need and not on a doctor or company's financial interest or gain," Hamdani said in a statement.

Kancherlapalli said in a statement that he and his company had not admitted wrongdoing but were pleased to resolve the case. He said Cardiac Imaging "remains deeply committed to providing patients with the leading cardiac care."

Prosecutors had accused Cardiac Imaging and Kancherlapalli of paying referring cardiologists $500 per hour or more as fees to supervise patient scans, far above market rate. They said these fees were paid for time when the cardiologists were not physically present, and purported to cover additional services that were never provided.

The kickbacks caused government health insurance programs including Medicare to be billed fraudulently, prosecutors said.

The case stems from a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former Cardiac Imaging employee, Lynda Pinto.

The False Claims Act allows individuals to bring lawsuits on behalf of the government and receive a portion of any recovery if successful. Pinto's share has not been determined.

The case is Pinto v. Cardiac Imaging Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 4:18-cv-02674.

For Pinto: Caitlyn Elizabeth Silhan of Waters Kraus & Paul

For the government: Samuel Lehman and Jake Shields of the U.S. Department of Justice; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Green of the Southern District of Texas

For defendants: Not available

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.