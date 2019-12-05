Cardboard maker DS Smith profit jumps 15% on e-commerce boost

Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK-based packaging group DS Smith Plc SMDS.L reported a 15% jump in first-half operating profit on Thursday, bolstered by growing demand from online retailers and cost savings from its acquisition of Spanish rival Europac last year.

The company, whose packaging products are used by companies including online giant Amazon, said adjusted operating profit for the six months ended Oct. 31 was 351 million pounds ($450.33 million), up 15% on a reported basis.

"Our leadership in e-commerce and sustainable packaging solutions has enabled us to perform well despite a difficult macro environment and volatility in paper pricing," Chief Executive Miles Roberts said.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

