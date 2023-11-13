Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Eyes Partnership In Kraken's Layer-2 Blockchain Project

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has expressed interest in a possible collaboration with Kraken to create a Layer-2 network. On Sunday, he took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to tag the Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell stating, “I'm game if you are…”

What Happened: Early last week, Kraken announced plans to partner with blockchain developers, Polygon, Matter Labs, or Nil Foundation to implement the proposed L2 network, CoinGape reported. With Cardano joining the race, the competition is building up significantly, and the crypto community awaits the decision to see who gets the spot.

Kraken’s changing plans are also reflected on the website’s careers section where there is a new job posting for a "Senior Cryptography Engineer" with "knowledge of modern cryptography (including ZK proofs)". The opportunities could include "design and implementation of layer-2 solutions."

Why It Matters: Cardano is known for its innovative approach to blockchain technology and digital finance. Hoskinson's proposed partnership would highlight the growing synergy between the established companies, potentially leading to a highly interconnected digital asset frame.

In an effort to cement their position in the rapidly developing digital asset ecosystem, many crypto exchanges want to develop blockchain technology. It is not only for financial benefits but also for the expansion of its operations.

Coinbase is the leading example, having launched its L2 network, Base, in August 2023, built on the Optimism (OP) Stack and currently having a Total Value Locked (TVL) of more than $300 million making it the 10th most popular chain. A social platform, Friend.tech was created on the Base network. This also attracts other players to develop similar platforms and further expand growth avenues.

