Cardano’s ADA Is Now Tradable on Coinbase

IOHK founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson (Credit: CoinDesk archives)

Days after being listed on Coinbase Pro, Cardano’s ADA token is available to Coinbase retail traders for the first time.

The San Francisco-based crypto exchange announced the listing Friday:

ADA is currently the third-largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $41.9 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Fans of the ADA token have long clamored for a Coinbase listing. The coin is up roughly 3% in the past hour, trading hands at $1.30.

