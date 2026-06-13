Is Cardano Too Risky to Own -- or Too Cheap to Ignore?

Key Points

Cardano is down 50% in 2026 and 95% from its all-time high in 2021.

Cardano's founder has warned of a "wave of failures" coming to the blockchain ecosystem.

Cardano has never fulfilled its early promise of being a top Ethereum challenger.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano ›

Five years ago, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) ranked as one of the top five cryptocurrencies in the world. It had a higher market cap than XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) or Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and a bright, shiny future.

Fast forward to today, however, and the picture is incredibly bleak. Even Cardano's founder seems to have given up on the cryptocurrency, which is now down 50% in 2026 and a head-spinning 95% from its all-time high in 2021. So is Cardano too risky to own right now, or too cheap to ignore?

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The bear case

The bear case for Cardano is easy to make. Cardano once had a legitimate chance to challenge Ethereum as the preeminent Layer-1 blockchain network on the planet, but it never cashed in. More nimble competitors soon passed Cardano, and that unique window of opportunity has now closed.

To many crypto investors, Cardano has always been a "ghost chain" -- a blockchain that has promised much but delivered little in terms of actual activity. The failures have been most glaring in decentralized finance (DeFi), where Cardano never found its footing. Even today, Cardano ranks a distant 30th in terms of total value locked (TVL), arguably the most important metric for measuring overall DeFi strength.

It doesn't help matters, of course, that Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently warned of a "wave of failures" coming to the blockchain ecosystem. A top Cardano analytics platform has already gone under, and more failures are likely coming.

At the same time, the Cardano community has canceled an upcoming summit in Singapore, and the future outlook of Cardano is now very much in doubt. Signs of distress are everywhere and too obvious to ignore.

The bull case

The bull case is a lot harder to make. Cardano still has a loyal base of developers and users. On-chain activity is actually increasing, and efforts to build up the blockchain's presence in DeFi are finally starting to pay off.

Moreover, a Cardano strategy document released at the beginning of the year is promising. It outlines how Cardano can become a powerhouse by 2030 with a sharper focus on real-world applications for its blockchain technology. So it's not as if Cardano is completely rudderless right now.

Do cryptocurrencies ever fall to zero?

The big question, of course, is whether the current price of around $0.15 is the bottom for Cardano. This could be a unique opportunity to scoop up Cardano at a discount. After all, it's trading at a 95% discount to its all-time high, and it's hard to imagine it falling much further.

Even if Cardano gets back only to $0.50 -- where it was last year -- investors can more than triple their money. If Cardano ever returns to $1, investors could really cash in. But you'll need to be patient. A full Cardano turnaround is unlikely before 2030.

Unfortunately, that may be too long for many crypto investors to wait. There are simply too many opportunities elsewhere, and Cardano can be safely avoided for now.

Should you buy stock in Cardano right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.