Cardano Rises to Become World’s Third Largest Crypto

Cardano’s (ADA) price hit a record level of $2.91 on Monday, raising anticipations that the broader market rally along with its upcoming network upgrade could help it break the $3 level for the first time in its history.

ADA surged more than 1,300% this year, and it outstripped Binance Coin as the third most valuable cryptocurrency. Backed by Charles Hoskinson’s public blockchain, the latest rally is mostly attributed to its network upgrade dubbed ‘Alonzo,’ which will initiate the smart-contract functionality, a technology that eliminates the role of intermediaries.

In May, Cardano’s price hit an all-time high of $2.41, but the cryptocurrency failed to sustain those gains due to a lack of smart contracts ability. After the September 12 upgrade, Cardano’s blockchain would be in a strong position to capture demand from DeFi markets and compete with Ethereum, the most used blockchain in terms of smart contract functionality.

What is a smart contract?

A smart contract refers to a computer program or transactional protocol that lives on the blockchain. These programs automatically run when predetermined conditions are met. With the help of smart contracts, the blockchain network becomes a programmable platform that can host other applications. Smart contracts have become a game-changer in the cryptocurrency market and its subcategory DeFi market.

With the Alonzo upgrade, Cardano’s public blockchain network will help it become a key player in the booming DeFi markets, including NFTs, decentralized exchanges, games, lending protocols, and many more.

Why is Charles Hoskinson’s blockchain network late in adding smart contracts features?

In order to make the network more scalable, secure, and effective, Cardano adopted a steady approach in developing the network and addressing issues that its top two competitors faced in the past years.

Ethereum has been able to move faster and its network currently holds 80% of the DeFi sphere market share. However, users have been complaining about the higher fee structure and network congestion. The most used blockchain network plans to address those issues with its upcoming ETH 2.0 upgrade.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s transformation team, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), which believes in thorough research and testing, has been carefully upgrading the network through multiple developmental phases, including the foundational phase Byron and decentralized phase Shelley.

The upcoming Alonzo hard fork implementation has also gone through a wide testing process that includes color-coded testing stages such as White, Blue, and Purple, which were developed to support more testnet users. In a Twitter video, Hoskinson said Alonzo Purple was “a lot smoother than Byron and Shelley.”

Why have smart contracts become so important?

Cardano is not the only one in a rush to develop smart contracts features that will entice DeFi and other emerging platforms. Several other blockchain networks are also working hard to achieve that milestone as soon as possible because the DeFi ecosystem has already crossed $100 billion in market cap, with prospects for substantial growth ahead.

Further bolstering the smart contract race is the fact that the emerging market offers a lot of space to new players. Currently, 80% of dApps are built on Ethereum, according to State of the dApps, which tracks decentralized applications.

As the DeFi system is on the verge of disrupting a large number of well-established industries such as lending, betting, trading, and many more, the profit making opportunities are vast for blockchain networks that support smart contract features. Moreover, the growth in decentralized exchanges, liquidity mining, yield farming, and reward platforms are adding to the growth opportunities.

The broader market rally could add to gains

Bitcoin price has crossed the $50,000 mark for the first time in three months while altcoins have helped push the entire cryptocurrency market cap to the $2.16 trillion level.

The broader market rally, which started on Sunday, is attributed mostly to PayPal's decision to allow U.K. customers buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, a service that was available to its U.S. customers since last October.

