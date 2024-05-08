Cardano Price Forecast: Traders Bet $10M as ADA Breakout Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Cardano price gained 15% in the first 3 days of May 2024 but has since struggled to break above the $0.45 psychological resistance level since then, crucial market data provide insights into the dominant social sentiment among ADA traders.

ADA Price Rally Stalls at $0.45, Performing Below Market Average

At the start of May 2024, the crypto market began a recovery phase that has seen theglobal marketcapitalization of altcoins surge by $142 billion over the past week.

ADA price had initially raced to a 15% rally from$0.42 to $0.48 in the first 3 days of the month. But failure to reclaim the $0.50 milestone has seen the fatigued Cardano bulls surrender most of the initial gains as ADA prices retraced toward $0.45 at the time of writing on May 7.

Cardano ADA Price Action vs TOTAL2 Altcoin Market Capitalization

At current prices ADA price is up 7.7% for the month. But this performance appears underwhelming when compared to the current TOTAL2 chart trends which captures the overall performance of all crypto assets excluding Bitcoin (BTC).

As seen above the 142 billion growth on the TOTAL2 chart represents a 15% boost in the overall altcoin markets for May 2024 so far.

Speculative traders bet another $10M on ADA price breakout

With ADA grossly underperforming amid dominant positive sentiment surrounding the overall altcoin market, some strategic traders have been spotted placing bullish bets on ADA.

Coinglass’ Open Interest metric tracks changes in the value of capital invested in the perpetual futures contracts for a specific crypto asset. This provide insights into investors participation rate as well as the direction of their sentiment.

Cardano ADA Price action vs. Open Interest | Source Coinglass

As seen above, ADA open interest stood at $205.7 million on May 1. However, that figure has now increased by, $10.5 million to hit $216.2 million mark at the time of writing on May 7.

This $11.5 million increase represents a 6% surge in open interest over the past week, coinciding with a 7% growth in Cardano price. When open interest increases during persistently during a price uptrend, it suggests that majority of Cardano holders are placing additional bets in hopes of booking amplified gains when spot prices surge in the days ahead.

ADA Price Forecast: $0.50 Retest in Play

Cardano price is trading at $0.45 at the time of writing, down 8% from the monthly peak of $0.48 recorded on May 3. However, drawing insights from the $10.5 million surge in open interest, ADA price looks set to make another attempt at reclaiming $0.50 in May 2024.

Cardano ADA Price Forecast

Looking at the Bollinger band indicator on Cardano’s daily price chart, bulls face stiff resistance at the 20-day SMA price level at $0.47.

Cardano ADA Price ForecastFlipping that critical resistance level at $0.47 could set the stage for ADA price to break above $0.50 for the first time since April 23.

However, in the event of a bearish price reversal, the $0.43 buy-wall could offer short-term support, as depicted by the lower-limit Bollinger band indicator.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

