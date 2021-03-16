Cardano News: Coinbase Pro Adding ADA, 9 Things to Know Before Trading Begins March 18

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is catching the eye of crypto investors on news that Coinbase Pro will add the digital currency to its platform on Thursday. While that’s great for Pro users, will the normal Coinbase platform also start handling the cryptocurrency?

Here’s everything investors need to know about the Cardano coming to Coinbase Pro news.

To start off with, users can begin adding ADA to their accounts before trading starts at noon Eastern Time on Thursday.

The crypto exchange does note that trading will only begin so long as liquidity conditions are met.

It’s also worth pointing out that Coinbase Pro plans to launch order books in three phases.

These are post-only, limit-only, and full trading.

Coinbase Pro also says that some of these phases may last longer than others depending on certain factors.

The exchange plans to provide updates when each of these phases starts via its Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account.

(NYSE: ) account. Investors making use of Coinbase.com or the Consumer mobile apps are out of luck when it comes to trading Cardano.

The exchange notes in its blog post that it currently doesn’t have plans to add the cryptocurrency to those platforms.

Instead, the company says it will provide a separate update if it decides to add ADA to services outside of Coinbase Pro.

News of Cardano coming to Coinbase Pro has resulted in a boost in price today. ADA is up 16.3% as of Tuesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

