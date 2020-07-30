Cardano Introduces Proof-of-Stake With ‘Shelley’ Hard Fork
Itâs alive! Cardanoâs blockchain has undergone a momentous transformation.
- Announced Wednesday, the open-source smart-contract platform designed to challenge Ethereumâs lead position hard forked from the centralized Byron network into the decentralized Shelley network.
- The team behind Cardanoâs transformation is blockchain research and development startup IOHK.
- IOHKâs CEO Charles Hoskinson said Cardano has been carefully developed over five years and âhundredsâ of assets are expected to be running on the blockchain in a yearâs time.
- According to a press release, Shelley will increase âsecurity and robustness,â while enabling more blockchain use cases.
- The upgrade will utilize the OuroborosÂ consensus algorithm â a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol leveraging cryptography, combinatorics and mathematical game theory.
- By implementing Shelley on Cardanoâs mainnet, staking pools will now be able to register on the chain visible to token holders, enabling them to delegate to pools immediately once registered.
- The PoS delegation process lets users holding Cardanoâs native token (ADA) commit their tokens to a pool for a share of rewards, which the company said will incentivize the network to run âaccurately.â
- Cardano will reach consensus equilibrium once 1,000 stake pools have been established, 485 of which are currently live.
- IOHK said Shelley represents a âfirst stepâ in a series of enhancements to the network over the coming months with expectations that its Project Catalyst will launch by yearâs end.
- Catalyst will introduce a governance model enabling the Cardano community to cast votes on the direction of the blockchain, including software updates, technical improvements and the long-term future of the network.
See also:Â Cardano at One-Year High on Shelley Upgrade
Related Stories
- Police Arrest 27 Alleged Masterminds Behind $5.7B Plus Token Crypto Scam
- Malaysiaâs Stock Exchange Eyes Blockchain for Bond Market Digitization
- Coinbase Now Offers 2% Rewards on Dai Stablecoin Accounts
- Marine Corps Bans Crypto Mining Apps From Government-Issued Mobile Devices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.