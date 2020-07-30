Cryptocurrencies

Cardano Introduces Proof-of-Stake With ‘Shelley’ Hard Fork

Itâs alive! Cardanoâs blockchain has undergone a momentous transformation.

  • Announced Wednesday, the open-source smart-contract platform designed to challenge Ethereumâs lead position hard forked from the centralized Byron network into the decentralized Shelley network.
  • The team behind Cardanoâs transformation is blockchain research and development startup IOHK.
  • IOHKâs CEO Charles Hoskinson said Cardano has been carefully developed over five years and âhundredsâ of assets are expected to be running on the blockchain in a yearâs time.
  • According to a press release, Shelley will increase âsecurity and robustness,â while enabling more blockchain use cases.
  • The upgrade will utilize the OuroborosÂ consensus algorithm â a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol leveraging cryptography, combinatorics and mathematical game theory.
  • By implementing Shelley on Cardanoâs mainnet, staking pools will now be able to register on the chain visible to token holders, enabling them to delegate to pools immediately once registered.
  • The PoS delegation process lets users holding Cardanoâs native token (ADA) commit their tokens to a pool for a share of rewards, which the company said will incentivize the network to run âaccurately.â
  • Cardano will reach consensus equilibrium once 1,000 stake pools have been established, 485 of which are currently live.
  • IOHK said Shelley represents a âfirst stepâ in a series of enhancements to the network over the coming months with expectations that its Project Catalyst will launch by yearâs end.
  • Catalyst will introduce a governance model enabling the Cardano community to cast votes on the direction of the blockchain, including software updates, technical improvements and the long-term future of the network.

