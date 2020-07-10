Cardano Creator Compares Criticism of Project to ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’
In his most recent video, Charles Hoskinson frets that massive egos and bitter conflicts threaten to undermine the cryptocurrency community. But, with a touch of Trumpian hyperbole, he suggests that journalists and rivals are trying to keep his project down.
âAre we being too overzealous with Cardano?â the IOHK CEO mulls at the start of the YouTube talk.
Heâs in a cluttered home study. Tribal masks leer down from the walls and a six-foot reprint of Jean-Leon Geromeâs âPollice Versoâ with its vanquishing gladiator hangs to the left.
Hoskinson leans forward on his desk, folding his arms: âLetâs be honest, as a community weâve been really treated unfairly, weâve been [urinated] on, [defecated] on, âscam, scam, scam, scam, no working productâ â¦ everything that could be said, has been said.â
âIn particular, crypto media has got it wrong a lot,â he says, looking directly at the camera.
For the past year, the chief of IOHK, the developer house for blockchain platform Cardano, has used YouTube extensively to communicate directly to his followers. Sometimes these videos are basic protocol updates or âask me anythingâ sessions (AMAs). Other times itâs to hit back at perceived criticism.
This weekâs animus surrounds a video that made the rounds on social media last week, which showed a marketing group promoting the Cardano project in a rural province of China. Both the Cardano project and Hoskinson said they have no affiliation with the group.
Shelley-shocked
Similarly, Hoskinson talks about an article from industry news site Crypto Briefing that argued the upcoming launch of staking protocol Shelley would not suffice to give Cardano the edge it needs over rival blockchain platforms such as TRON or EOS.
Following the articleâs publication, he took to Twitter to call Crypto Briefing a âdumpster fire of a publication.â
In this video, Hoskinsonâs head sways as he speaks, eyes still fixed on the camera. Journalists, podcasters and other influential figures, he says, have taken a definitive hard stance against Cardano; many of them wonât retract what theyâve said because theyâre concerned about losing credibility with their audiences.
âYou know, this is where Trump derangement syndrome came from,â Hoskinson says, pensively stroking his beard. The U.S. president is a âhorrible human being â¦ but everyone kinda just wrote him off and then, when he won, everyone went a little crazy about that and said we have to remediate this grievous mistake.â
Hoskinson goes on: âWell, similarly there is a bit of a Cardano derangement syndrome in the cryptocurrency space. People said our ideas will never work, weâll never deliver, weâll never actually ship anything, weâve never actually accomplished anything. They just sometimes misrepresent reality completely.â
The tempo rises. Cardanoâs been going for five years, he says. The critics have ignored everything the project has accomplished and a complex of rival project leads and media entities â he doesnât specify who â have never ceased calling it a scam or a fraud.
Close to home
Hoskinsonâs brows knit. The criticism is personal: âHow would you feel if someone came up to you and said: âso when did you stop beating your wife? When did you stop being a child molester?ââ
Still, he concedes, the digital asset industry has a serious problem with over-inflated egos and a lack of respect towards others. If this isnât addressed soon, he warns, then the Amazons and the Googles will swoop in and co-opt crypto for themselves.
In the spirit of reconciliation, he says Cardano will try harder to connect with other projects. Possibly even build some sort of cross-chain operability with Litecoin. âItâll be fun project â they think about it, we think about it, why not?â
But that doesnât mean Hoskinson will ever stop speaking out publicly, especially when he feels âmy communityâ is being attacked.
âEvery now and then Iâm going to kick people in the teeth on Twitter, itâs my style, Iâm Italian, my grandmotherâs Italian. Itâs who I am, itâs where I come from, itâs how I think,â he says.
âIâll never apologize for kicking people in the teeth that call my community bad.â
Talking to CoinDesk about the use of such strong rhetoric, Hoskinson said, while he may have said and done things that are âcounter-productive or regrettable,â these came from the strain of âoperating inÂ a low empathy medium where people donât even attempt to understand each other.â
Plus, what he considered unfair media coverage over the years, âdoes create a bit of bitterness and disappointment.â
In the end, Hoskinson said, âYou should never forget that these ecosystems arenât just protocols. They are people.â
Disclosure: The author previously worked at Crypto Briefing.
