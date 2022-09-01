Cardano Blockchain Builder Pours $4.5 Million Into Stanford Research Hub

Blockchain technology is still in its nascent stages of development, and more research is necessary to fully explore its capabilities. Input Output Global (IOG) realizes this and is investing $4.5 million in a blockchain hub at Stanford University.

This isn't IOG's first foray into funding research and development hubs at the university level. Similar projects with Stanford are also present at the Universities of Edinburgh, Wyoming, Athens, and Tokyo Institute of Technology.

"We’ve been dedicated to vigorous research since the inception of the business, and our work forms the foundations on which Cardano has been built," said Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOG. "Working with leading academic institutions like Stanford to set up these blockchain research hubs is key to our vision. With the Research Hub, blockchain development can grow even faster, based on the new learnings that will emerge, and the hub will add a new layer of validity to our sector that we haven’t always been afforded.”

More funding to provide the necessary growth of research and development in blockchain could provide avenues for growth opportunities. As such, the space is rife for investment in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that focus on blockchain technology.

Capitalizing on Blockchain Growth

One fund to consider is the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), which features an active management strategy that can flex with the movements of the market by putting holdings in the hands of seasoned portfolio managers.

With 50 holdings as of August 12, BLOK adds diversified exposure and cryptocurrency exposure without investing in the currencies themselves. As mentioned, BLOK is actively managed, investing in companies partnered with or directly investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technology, which is the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Summary of BLOK’s features per its product website:

Global equity portfolio of professionally selected companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

An active management approach could enable the fund to remain flexible, make timely decisions, and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing blockchain technology space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.



