Cardano (ADA) Price Predictions: How High One Analyst Sees ADA Going in Early 2022

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) price predictions are heating up and one analyst thinks there going to be a massive surge in the value of the crypto.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) user @CryptoCapo_ is one of the leading voices on cryptocurrency on the social media platform. He regularly posts price predictions, charts, and discussions about various cryptos to his more than 122,000 followers.

Now he’s joining in on Cardana price predictions with a high estimate for ADA. According to @CryptoCapo_, ADA could reach as high as $40 in early 2022. He said as much in the following Tweet.

$ADA long-term roadmap (potential)

I can see this happening. pic.twitter.com/RShmtpat0s

— il Capo Of $NOIA (@CryptoCapo_) May 19, 2021

@CryptoCapo_ hasn’t backed down from that position and has been posting bullish Tweets concerning Cardano price predictions since then. The following are a couple examples of those.

$ADA

I cannot be more bullish pic.twitter.com/bFDflr33II

— il Capo Of $NOIA (@CryptoCapo_) May 20, 2021

$ADA/BTC

Imagine looking at this chart and thinking that the altseason is over. pic.twitter.com/BiF77BVf8V

— il Capo Of $NOIA (@CryptoCapo_) May 22, 2021

@CryptoCapo_ doesn’t just talk about ADA on Twitter. He covers a wide range of cryptos with breakdowns on many of them. His current pinned Tweet is a thread all about altseason and what it means for the crypto market. You can check it out by following this link.

@CryptoCapo_ isn’t the only Twitter user stirring up the crypto traders today. Elon Musk was at it with his usual shenanigans of memeing about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO called out Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Musk’s Tweet suggested that the ETH-co-creator isn’t ready to handle Dogecoin. He posted an image of a Shiba Inu approaching the U.S. Dollar in a callback to the Jaws cover, saying that Buterin “fears the DOGE.”

ADA was up 20.2% as of Monday morning.

Crypto traders that are still looking for more price predictions outside of Cardano are in luck.

InvestorPlace has been keeping up with crypto and that includes the latest price predictions, and it’s not just the big players in the space. A few examples worth checking out include Horizen (CCC:ZEN-USD), Solana (CCC:SOL-USD), and Monero (CCC:XMR-USD). You can see these price predictions for yourself at the links below.

