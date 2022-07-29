Cardano (ADA) Is Up 9% Despite Another Announced Delay in Its Network Upgrade

Cardano's Input Output Global (IOG) team, which is the group developing and managing that blockchain, announced during its latest video progress report on Thursday, that the current "Vasil Hard Fork" upgrade will be delayed once again.

"We're doing the final testing and benchmarking on that right now. We're slating the release for testnet only. It fixes some issues that stake pool operators, dApp [decentralized application] developers, internal testers, and other people have identified. The goal is that it will flush out any final issues as we go to the Vasil Hard Fork. We're focusing on testing thoroughly, getting it right and not rushing," said IOG technical manager, Kevin Hammond.

The IOG team did not set a new date for the much-anticipated live rollout other than to say it would be at least "a few more weeks." Yet, in spite of this setback, Cardano's ADA coin was trading up more than 9% on cryptocurrency exchanges to a top price of $0.544 over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

This delay follows recent assurances of no further delays

As recently as two weeks ago, Cardano investors expressed concerns via various social media outlets regarding further upgrade delays that the IOG widely dismissed in multiple media reports at the time. Yesterday's IOG broadcast update is an untimely backpedal and credibility distraction that the developer team doesn't need in its glacially-paced deployment.

As context, the Vasil enhancement has been positioned by the IOG as the most significant development to the Cardano blockchain to date. This coding improvement is believed to boost virtually every aspect of the network including its scalability, efficiency, and efficacy.

Cardano's proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method confirms blockchain transactions in a manner that's widely believed to require fewer energy resources, theoretically making it a better choice for climate preservation when compared to the alternate proof-of-work (PoW) model. Some of the most popular crypto blockchains still use PoW consensus, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin. Regardless, the drawn out network testing may soon test the patience of ADA holders if the upgrade fails to roll out soon.

