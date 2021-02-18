Card retailer Moonpig expects annual revenue to double on high demand

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Online greeting card retailer Moonpig said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Online greeting card retailer Moonpig MOONM.L said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moonpig, which listed on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month, said it expects revenue for the year ending April 30, 2021 to almost double from 173 million pounds ($239.54 million) it posted for the previous year and the underlying core profit margin to be in line with the year-ago figures.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More