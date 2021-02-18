Card retailer Moonpig expects annual revenue to double on high demand

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Online greeting card retailer Moonpig MOONM.L said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moonpig, which listed on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month, said it expects revenue for the year ending April 30, 2021 to almost double from 173 million pounds ($239.54 million) it posted for the previous year and the underlying core profit margin to be in line with the year-ago figures.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

