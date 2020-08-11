Card processor StoneCo to merge unit with Brazil's Linx

US Markets
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O said on Tuesday it would merge one of its units with Brazilian retail software company Linx SA LINX3.SA.

After the merger, a new software business unit will be created within StoneCo and will be managed by its leadership and the Linx management team, StoneCo said.

