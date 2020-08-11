Card processor StoneCo to merge unit with Brazil's Linx

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O said on Tuesday it would merge one of its units with Brazilian retail software company Linx SA LINX3.SA.

After the merger, a new software business unit will be created within StoneCo and will be managed by its leadership and the Linx management team, StoneCo said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.