Card Payment Stocks Are High But Could Head Higher

Regular readers of my musings, god bless ‘em, will be aware that I tend to look for contrarian plays. We live in a world with a short attention span, so headline driven weakness in solid companies is usually an opportunity to buy at a discount. This market, however, demands an adjustment to that strategy. There are still some contrarian opportunities, but stocks have been gaining momentum for some time now based on certain themes. Playing those themes through stocks that themselves have momentum has been a good ploy for investors and that looks likely to continue.

Two such themes that seem contradictory at first glance are consumer strength and retail weakness. You would assume that if the consumer is driving economic activity, retailers would get their share but, with certain notable exceptions, the sector has struggled. The reason is obvious: the shift to online shopping.

There are several ways to play that. You might look at packaging companies, or trucking services, but the trend towards big players like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) to either service themselves in those areas or squeeze margins of suppliers has made that tactic less profitable than many people anticipated.

There is, however, one part of online shopping that is universal, and that the e-commerce companies haven’t taken over for themselves. Online purchases have to be paid for and obviously cash is not an option. As internet shopping continues to grow, so do the profits of credit card and card service companies.

The big three in that area, Visa (V), Master Card (MA), and Global Payments (GPN) are classic momentum plays. None of the charts would appeal to a contrarian, that’s for sure:

Nor would any of them appeal to value investors, at least when you look at the basic metrics. Trailing P/Es like those of 38 for V, 42 for MA, and 92.5 for GPN are hardly appealing, but none of them are about value; they are about growth.

More accurately, it is a story of sustained growth that shows no real sign of slowing down. To us in the developed world it may seem that online shopping is at saturation point, but from a global perspective, e-commerce accounted for only 14.1% of total retail sales in 2019. That is expected to grow to 16.1% this year, then to continue to add a couple of percentage points a year until at least 2023.

That means a commensurate growth in card payments.

History tells us that at some point there will be a global downturn in overall retail activity, but that will be temporary and will be to some extent offset by the increased share of the total that comes online. So, those charts that look so scary to a value investor are probably just the beginning of the story.

Momentum is a powerful thing, and when it is momentum based on a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, investors ignore it at their peril. V, MA and GPN may not fit the typical description of a good trade, but with those things on their side, all three look like stocks that should be in every investor’s portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.