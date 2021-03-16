Card Issuers' Delinquencies Down, Charge-Offs Up in February

The U.S. credit card delinquency rates declined in February 2021 for major issuers amid the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. However, the number of credit card loans that are charged off after consumers are delinquent on numerous payments and a bank determines that the loans won't get repaid increased.

Details

Bank of America’s BAC delinquencies declined to 1.50% in February from January’s 1.55%, while charge-off rate of 2.67% was up from 1.81%.



Also, JPMorgan’s JPM delinquency rate was 0.97% compared with the prior month’s 0.99%. However, its rate of losses on credit card loans rose 14 basis points (bps) in February to 2.11%. Likewise, another major credit card issuer, Capital One’s COF charge-off rate increased to 2.66% from 2.54% in January, while delinquency rate declined 4 bps to 2.45%.



Similarly, for Citigroup C credit card charge-off rate increased 75 bps to 2.76% in the reported month, while its delinquency rate fell 7 bps from the prior month to 1.31%.



Further, Synchrony Financial’s SYF adjusted charge-off rate rose to 4.00% in February from January’s 3.10%, while core delinquencies declined 10 bps to 3.10%. Moreover, Discover Financial’s DFS delinquency rate decreased to 2.01% in the reported month from 2.08% in January, while its charge-off rate grew 58 bps to 3.15%.



On the other hand, American Express’ AXP rate of delinquencies remained steady at 1.00% in February. Yet, rate of charge-offs of 1.40% was up 10 bps from the prior-month level.

Our Take

The new stimulus payments are on the way to bank accounts and economic recovery is likely to occur at a fast pace. Thus, the chances of a substantial rise in net charge-offs and delinquency rates are less in the near term. This will offer support to banks’ asset quality to a great extent this year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Synchrony Financial (SYF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.