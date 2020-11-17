Card Issuers' Charge-Offs, Delinquency a Mixed Bag in October

The rate of U.S. card defaults was mixed in October for major credit card issuers amid the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. Credit card loans are charged off after consumers are delinquent on numerous payments and a bank determines that the loans won't get repaid.

Details

Bank of America’s BAC charge-off rate rose to 2.00% in October from September’s 1.94%, while delinquencies were 1.36%, up from 1.20%.



Also, JPMorgan’s JPM delinquency rate deteriorated to 1.00% from the prior month’s 0.98%. However, its rate of losses on credit card loans fell 3 basis points (bps) in October to 1.89%. Likewise, Citigroup’s C credit card charge-off rate decreased to 2.03% from 2.55% in September. Nonetheless, its delinquency rate ticked 1 bp up from the prior month to 1.38%.



On the contrary, another major credit card issuer, Capital One COF recorded a fall in both charge off and delinquency rates in the reported month. The company’s charge-off rate declined to 3.11% from 3.35% in September and delinquency rate fell 3 bps to 2.19%.



Further, Synchrony Financial’s SYF adjusted charge-off rate decreased to 3.30% in October from September’s 4.10%, while core delinquencies rose to 2.80% from 2.70%.



American Express’ AXP rate of charge-offs were 2.20% in October, up 20 bps from the prior-month level. Its rate of delinquencies of 1.10% was unchanged sequentially. Further, Discover Financial’s DFS delinquency rate increased to 1.99% in the reported month from 1.91% in September, while its charge-off rate fell 10 bps to 2.90%.

Conclusion

Though the economy is gradually recovering, there is no chance that it will go back to pre-crisis level anytime soon. Further, talks related to another stimulus package was almost stopped and unemployment rates remain at high levels.



Therefore, card issuers are likely to witness a rise in charge-offs and delinquency rates as the payment deferral program gradually winds down. The actual impact of economic slowdown is likely to be seen in early 2021, as customers reassess their financial position and many credit card issuers stop offering forbearance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.