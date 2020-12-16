Card Issuers' Charge-Offs, Delinquency a Mixed Bag in November

The rate of U.S. credit card defaults was mixed in November for major issuers amid the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. Credit card loans are charged off after consumers are delinquent on numerous payments and a bank determines that the loans won't get repaid.

Details

Bank of America’s BAC charge-off rate declined to 1.50% in November from October’s 2.00%, while delinquencies were 1.46%, up from 1.36%.



Also, JPMorgan’s JPM delinquency rate deteriorated to 1.02% from the prior month’s 1.00%. However, its rate of losses on credit card loans fell 30 basis points (bps) in November to 1.59%. Likewise, another major credit card issuer, Capital One’s COF charge-off rate declined to 2.57% from 3.11% in October, while delinquency rate rose 10 bps to 2.29%.



On the contrary, Citigroup C recorded a rise in both charge off and delinquency rates in the reported month. Credit card charge-off rate increased to 2.57% from 2.03% in October and its delinquency rate rose 44 bps from the prior month to 1.82%.



Further, Synchrony Financial’s SYF adjusted charge-off rate decreased to 3.10% in November from October’s 3.30%, while core delinquencies rose 20 bps to 3.00%. Also, Discover Financial’s DFS delinquency rate increased to 2.03% in the reported month from 1.99% in October, while its charge-off rate fell 35 bps to 2.55%.



On the other hand, American Express’ AXP witnessed improvement in both charge off and delinquency rates in November. The rate of charge-offs was 1.90%, down 30 bps from the prior-month level. Also, its rate of delinquencies of 1.00% fell from 1.10% in October.

Our Take

Though the economy is gradually recovering, there is no chance that it will go back to pre-crisis level anytime soon. So, card issuers are likely to witness a rise in charge-offs and delinquency rates as the payment deferral program progressively winds down.



The actual impact of slowdown is likely to be seen in early 2021, as customers reassess their financial position and many credit card issuers stop offering forbearance. However, the likelihood of another stimulus package is likely to offer some support to banks, despite unemployment rates remaining at high levels.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Synchrony Financial (SYF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.