Card Factory says store sales down slightly after UK reopens

May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Card Factory CARDC.L on Friday reported a marginal drop in like-for-like store sales, compared with 2019, after the United Kingdom began reopening stores and eased coronavirus-led restrictions in April.

The card retailer also said it secured increased bank facilities of 225 million pounds ($319.32 million), above the original 200 million pounds facilities it replaces, which will provide for its growth strategy in the coming months.

($1 = 0.7046 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

