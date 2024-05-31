News & Insights

Card Factory PLC Shares Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Card Factory (GB:CARD) has released an update.

Card Factory PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued share capital of 345,818,321 ordinary shares valued at 1p each, with no treasury-held shares. Shareholders can use this share count as a reference for disclosing their interests or changes in interest as per the FCA’s rules.

