Card Factory PLC Shares Voting Rights Update

Card Factory PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing an issued share capital of 345,818,321 ordinary shares valued at 1p each, with no treasury-held shares. Shareholders can use this share count as a reference for disclosing their interests or changes in interest as per the FCA’s rules.

