Card Factory (LSE:CARD) Price Target Increased by 14.09% to 146.63

The average one-year price target for Card Factory (LSE:CARD) has been revised to 146.62 / share. This is an increase of 14.09% from the prior estimate of 128.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.75% from the latest reported closing price of 102.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Card Factory. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARD is 0.03%, an increase of 11.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 8,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,443K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 39.12% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 22.11% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,427K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing a decrease of 24.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,094K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 20.73% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 317K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 3.97% over the last quarter.

