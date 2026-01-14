Card Factory (LSE:CARD) Price Target Decreased by 11.53% to 117.45

The average one-year price target for Card Factory (LSE:CARD) has been revised to 117.45 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.53% from the prior estimate of 132.75 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 GBX to a high of 178.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.13% from the latest reported closing price of 65.20 GBX / share.

Card Factory Maintains 7.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 7.29%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Card Factory. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARD is 0.04%, an increase of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 10,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,953K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,607K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 17.63% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,183K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 31.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 23.47% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,072K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 18.01% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 644K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARD by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.