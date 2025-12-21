Card Factory (CRFCF) Price Target Decreased by 16.36% to 1.73

The average one-year price target for Card Factory (OTCPK:CRFCF) has been revised to $1.73 / share. This is a decrease of 16.36% from the prior estimate of $2.07 dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.33 to a high of $2.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.75% from the latest reported closing price of $1.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Card Factory. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRFCF is 0.04%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 10,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,953K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFCF by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,607K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFCF by 17.63% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,183K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing a decrease of 31.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRFCF by 23.47% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,072K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFCF by 18.01% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 644K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRFCF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

