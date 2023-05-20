Carborundum Universal (NSE:CARBORUNIV) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 1,207.58

The average one-year price target for Carborundum Universal (NSE:CARBORUNIV) has been revised to 1,207.58 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 1,117.31 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 974.65 to a high of 1,380.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1,099.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carborundum Universal. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARBORUNIV is 0.07%, a decrease of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 6,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,558K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARBORUNIV by 3.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,477K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 999K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARBORUNIV by 15.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 518K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 427K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.