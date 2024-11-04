News & Insights

Carbonxt Group Updates Cash Flow Report Amidst Pollution Control Focus

November 04, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Carbonxt Group Ltd. has corrected an error in its recent cash flow report for the September 2024 quarter, specifically addressing adjustments in section 8.5 and providing necessary responses in section 8.6. The company, listed on ASX, specializes in producing activated carbon products aimed at reducing industrial pollution. Investors and stakeholders should note these updates as Carbonxt continues its commitment to transparency and environmental innovation.

