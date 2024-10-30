News & Insights

Carbonxt Group Ltd. Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

October 30, 2024

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Carbonxt Group Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong shareholder support demonstrated through polling. However, the company withdrew several resolutions related to director options following feedback from shareholders, highlighting their responsiveness to investor concerns.

