Carbonxt Group Announces Director’s Increased Shareholding

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.
Carbonxt Group Ltd. has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Matthew Driscoll, following his participation in a placement approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Driscoll acquired 230,769 unquoted options and 461,538 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his holdings to a total of 2,776,962 shares and 2,230,538 options. This development highlights active investment moves within the company, drawing interest from market participants.
