Carbonxt Group Announces Director’s Increased Shareholding

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Carbonxt Group Ltd. has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Matthew Driscoll, following his participation in a placement approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Driscoll acquired 230,769 unquoted options and 461,538 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his holdings to a total of 2,776,962 shares and 2,230,538 options. This development highlights active investment moves within the company, drawing interest from market participants.

For further insights into AU:CG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.