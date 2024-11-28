News & Insights

Stocks

Carbonxt Group Announces Director’s Increased Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Carbonxt Group Ltd. has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Matthew Driscoll, following his participation in a placement approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Driscoll acquired 230,769 unquoted options and 461,538 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his holdings to a total of 2,776,962 shares and 2,230,538 options. This development highlights active investment moves within the company, drawing interest from market participants.

For further insights into AU:CG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.