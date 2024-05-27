News & Insights

Carbonxt Clinches $4.3M Cleantech Deal with WPS

May 27, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Carbonxt Group Ltd. (AU:CG1) has released an update.

Carbonxt Group Ltd has secured a significant $4.3 million forward sales contract with Wisconsin Public Service for a six-month supply of Activated Carbon products, which is anticipated to considerably enhance the company’s net cash in the June quarter. The deal also assists in funding the upcoming commissioning of Carbonxt’s new Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, with strong US market conditions for their products promising continued growth. This agreement underscores Carbonxt’s expanding footprint in the cleantech sector and its solid partnership with its largest customer, Wisconsin Public Service.

