Carbonite to be bought by Canada's OpenText in $1.42 bln deal

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Cloud-security company Carbonite Inc said on Monday it would be bought by OpenText, a Canadian business information management software company, in a deal valued at about $1.42 billion.

The deal amount of $23.00 per share represents a premium of 25% to Carbonite's close on Friday.

