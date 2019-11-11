Carbonite to be bought by Canada's OpenText in $1.42 bln deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cloud-security company Carbonite Inc CARB.O said on Monday it would be bought by OpenText OTEX.TO, a Canadian business information management software company, in a deal valued at about $1.42 billion.

The deal amount of $23.00 per share represents a premium of 25% to Carbonite's close on Friday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.